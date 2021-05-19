Biden Test Drives New Electric F-150 Pickup in Partnership With Ford

Biden Test Drives New Electric F-150 Pickup , During Visit to Ford Factory.

President Joe Biden's visit to a Ford driving course on May 18 was unscheduled.

Accompanied by members of the Secret Service, Biden took the Ford F-150 Lightning for a spin.

This sucker's quick, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

The F-150 Lightning is Ford's new all-electric vehicle, set to be formally announced by the company on May 19.

The F-150 is an iconic American truck.

Its transition to electric is a sign of the changing auto industry.

Big companies are making their own commitments and actually doing things with respect to the energy transition.

The Ford F-150 is part of that, Sasha Mackler, Bipartisan Policy Center’s Energy Project, via Politico.

Ford is committed to that future—that’s why we’re electrifying our most iconic vehicles, Melissa Miller, Ford Spokesperson, via Politico.

Ford is expected to announce that the F-150 Lightning goes from zero to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds