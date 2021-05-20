Londoner chugs a full bottle of Powerade in the blink of an eye

"I launched my TikTok account to show the world a weird talent of mine I discovered.

Incredible footage shows Londoner Freddy Short downing an entire bottle of Powerade in a couple of seconds.

People seem to enjoy such videos so I kept making 'em with different drinks!" Short said.

"Not gonna lie, the Powerade doesn't taste as good as it looks," he added.

The clip from April has amassed over 3.3 million likes on TikTok so far.