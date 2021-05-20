Shapps: 'Great British Railways will put passengers first'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has hailed a new public sector body which will oversee Britain's railways, saying "for the first time, in a very long time, passengers will be at the heart of everything that the organisation will do".

Control of trains and track will be brought under a new public sector body named Great British Railways (GBR) as part of sweeping reforms, the Department for Transport has announced.

Report by Patelr.

