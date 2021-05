Italy: Lost village of Curon appears from under Lake Resia after 71 years | Oneindia News

The village of Curon, located at the eastern border of Lake Resia in the western part of the province of South Tyrol.

It was flooded due to the construction of dam walls for Lake Resia.

The submerged Italian village was underwater for over seven decades.

Now, the remains of this forgotten Italian village appeared before all as the water got drained for maintenance.

#Italy #LostVillage #LagodiResia #Curon #Netflix