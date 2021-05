Passengers share their views about Great British Railways

Train passengers in Crewe have been sharing their views on the newly created public rail operator, Great British Railways, which plans to overhaul the UK's railways.

It means the way the public book train tickets, read timetables and how much they are charged for tickets is all set to change.

Report by Patelr.

