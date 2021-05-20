House moves forward with Jan. 6 commission

The House votes "yes" to form a 9/11 style commission to investigate the attack on the capitol with 35 Republicans breaking with Kevin McCarthy by voting for the commission.
ABC's Ike Ejiochi has the latest from Washington.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) railed against Republicans who did not want to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6..
The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the..