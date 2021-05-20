Key findings from Lord Dyson’s report into the Panorama Diana interview

The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, it is understood.The corporation has returned the awards it received for the explosive television event in 1995, when Diana told journalist Martin Bashir: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”
Investigation found Bashir used 'deceitful behaviour' in a 'serious breach' of the BBC’s producer guidelines