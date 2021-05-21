Sam Horsfield and Martin Laird post strong opening rounds at PGA Championship

England's Sam Horsfield and Scotland's Martin Laird reflect on their opening round performances at the 2021 PGA Championship.Horsfield, 2011 champion Keegan Bradley and Norway's Viktor Hovland were among those alongside Brooks Koepka in second place, with five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and Laird part of the group on two under.Canada's Corey Conners holds the round one lead after carding a five-under 67.
Martin Laird pleased to see aggressive approach pay off at Kiawah Island
Scotland’s Martin Laird reaped the rewards of an attacking approach with an opening 70 in the 103rd US PGA Championship at Kiawah..
Belfast Telegraph