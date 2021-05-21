Sam Horsfield and Martin Laird post strong opening rounds at PGA Championship

England's Sam Horsfield and Scotland's Martin Laird reflect on their opening round performances at the 2021 PGA Championship.Horsfield, 2011 champion Keegan Bradley and Norway's Viktor Hovland were among those alongside Brooks Koepka in second place, with five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and Laird part of the group on two under.Canada's Corey Conners holds the round one lead after carding a five-under 67.