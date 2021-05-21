Newborn baby boy found dead in UK canal may have been in the water for up to four days

A newborn baby boy who was found dead in a canal may have been in the water for up to four days, police have revealed.

The tragic discovery was made by a passer-by who spotted the tot floating in the water in Rough Wood Country Park, in Willenhall, West Mids., on Thursday (20/5).

The youngster, who is believed to be full term, was pulled from the Essington Canal but was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police have today (Fri) issued a direct appeal to the boy's mother to come forward and said she remains their "primary concern." Detectives believe she may be in need of medical assistance and say they want to make sure she is okay, both physically and mentally.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro, from Force CID, said: "This discovery is simply tragic.

"The death of this baby is absolutely heart-breaking.

"Our priority at this time is finding the little boy's mother.

"We're also working with partners in health, social care and education to see if they can help us identify his mother.

"I realise how distressing this tragedy is for the local community, but please don't speculate on the circumstances of this upsetting incident, it hinders our investigation and is painful for those involved.

"We are appealing for the mom of that little boy to come forward and speak with us.

"We have grave concerns for her health and her wellbeing and that is our priority at this time.This video was filmed on the 21st May 2021.