WH cuts infrastructure proposal to $1.7 trillion

Psaki: "In our view, this is the act - the art I should say - of seeking higher ground." The White House said on Friday it reduced its infrastructure bill from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion in an effort to find common ground with Republican lawmakers.

Psaki: "This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the president - otherwise they wouldn't have been in the proposal - while also staying firm in areas that are most vital to rebuilding our infrastructure and industries of the future." The move - announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki - represented a desire by President Joe Biden's team to engage with the opposition party on infrastructure.

Still the two sides remained far apart, and one person familiar with the matter said Senate Republicans did not view the new proposal as a significant improvement.

Psaki gave few details but told reporters some areas where funding was cut.

"The proposal agreed to reduce the funding request for broadband to match the Republican offer and to reduce the proposed investment in roads, bridges, and major projects to come closer to the number proposed by the senators.

This is all in the spirit of finding common ground." The White House plan, which Republicans have said is too expensive, would seek to address climate change and social issues such as elder care, in addition to revitalizing traditional transportation infrastructure.

It would cover the cost of the investments by raising taxes on U.S. corporations and wealthy Americans.

Top Republican lawmakers have said they would not agree to a tax hike.