Free Palestine protest kicks off in London a day after ceasefire between Hamas and Israel

Free Palestine protest kicks off in London’s Embankment before marching to Hyde Park on Saturday (22 May).
Last week's protest gathered over 150,000 people.
Free Palestine protest kicks off in London’s Embankment before marching to Hyde Park on Saturday (22 May).
Last week's protest gathered over 150,000 people.
Free Palestine protest kicks off in London’s Embankment before marching to Hyde Park on Saturday (22 May).
Last week's protest gathered over 150,000 people.
Nearly 500 protesters gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Central Berlin to show support for Israel on Monday (May 20).