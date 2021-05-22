Skip to main content
Free Palestine protest kicks off in London a day after ceasefire between Hamas and Israel

Free Palestine protest kicks off in London’s Embankment before marching to Hyde Park on Saturday (22 May).

Last week's protest gathered over 150,000 people.

