Nandy: 'I don't know who to believe'

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has said that she doesn't 'know who to believe' after former Number 10 aide Dominic Cummings and Home Secretary Priti Patel gave contradictory descriptions of government decision making in the early stages of the pandemic over the weekend.

Cummings is due to give evidence to a joint parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Report by Odonovanc.

