Nandy 'concerned' about lack of isolation support

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says she is concerned the lack of a clear border policy to prevent spread of new Covid variants and a lack of support for those asked to self-isolate.

She added that it is 'hard to believe' that there isn't adequate sick pay fourteen months into the pandemic.

Report by Odonovanc.

