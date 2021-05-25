Top 10 Most Expensive Horror Movies Ever Made

Student films these are not!
For this list, we’ll be looking at those movies whose budgets were almost as frightening as their scripts.
Student films these are not!
For this list, we’ll be looking at those movies whose budgets were almost as frightening as their scripts.
Student films these are not!
For this list, we’ll be looking at those movies whose budgets were almost as frightening as their scripts.
Our countdown includes “Sleepy Hollow”, “Prometheus”, “World War Z”, and more!
Killing zombies has never looked so cool! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best ways the humans slayed the hungry undead in..
If blood makes you squeamish, you may want to look away. For this list, we’ll be looking at various movies that were criticized..