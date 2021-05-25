Skip to main content
Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Top 10 Most Expensive Horror Movies Ever Made

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:12s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Most Expensive Horror Movies Ever Made
Top 10 Most Expensive Horror Movies Ever Made

Student films these are not!

For this list, we’ll be looking at those movies whose budgets were almost as frightening as their scripts.

Our countdown includes “Sleepy Hollow”, “Prometheus”, “World War Z”, and more!

