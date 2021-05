Minister defends advice in Indian variant hit areas

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey insists the government has been working “hand in glove” with local authorities about “raising the awareness” and the need to be “cautious” in areas worst affected by the Indian coronavirus variant.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn