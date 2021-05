Tamil Nadu govt requests centre to ban the release of 'The Family Man 2'| Oneindia News

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday requested the Centre to take immediate action either to stop or ban the release of 'The Family Man 2' webseries on Amazon Prime, saying it depicted the Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner.

Claiming there were condemnable, inappropriate and malicious contents in the series.

#FamilyMan2 #Samantha #AmazonPrime