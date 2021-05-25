Talking with NASA about the "super flower blood moon" and a lunar eclipse

Well, there's something prin the sky tonight.

The bi2021 a lunar eclipse.

We'rfingers that those cloudsour area.

And we're bringito talk more about this lusupermoon as well as someto send people back to thejoins us now.

Hi, molly.

Tbeing here.

Good morning.me.

So, first off, I justthe basics.

We've heard abeclipses, but can you tellthey are?

So, a supermoonis a little bit bigger andand then a lunar eclipse ogoes in between the sun anearth casts its shadow ontwill turn a little bit redmakes this event so so spelunar eclipse and the supehappens when there's a fulas common when a supermoonlunar eclipse.

So there'smoons a year and lunar eclless frequently.

So it's rhave that happen at the samentioned that the moon wikind of that red shade toWhy does that happen?

So isame phenomenon that happebrilliantly colored sunrisso the only sunlight reachactually gone through eartlight gets scattered and rall of the world's sunrisebeing projected onto the mpretty amazing.

That's reaSo what areas of the countactually be able to see thpending weather cooperatesof course, Montana.

Uh, ifyou should be able to seeThe whole Western United Sto see a partial eclipse.of the ocean ocean china seclipse.

Yeah, we're luckycooperate for us.

So let'sthe moon and how studyingbetter understand our wholSo I like to think of theof our solar system.

So unhas wind, it has whether iwater, the moon doesn't haof what happens on the mooWe actually can still seeastronauts left on the sur50 years ago.

And so by stit's really well preservedof our solar system.

Yeah,You can still see that froago.

I know.

Uh so astronawere sent to the moon withnow preparing to go back wyou tell us more about thabeing done right now to geYeah.

So at Nasa were verya human return to the moonplanning to go and stay.

Ssustainable long-term explon a mission called the liOrbiter which has been orb12 years now and we've mapUh it's topography.

So we'to go back and where can pmore if they want to kindlearn more about the moonthe supermoon and lunar ecI recommend following us oNasa moon.

I actually runyou'll I guarantee you'llthere or you can visit mooOkay, great.

And I do follon social media, and it isall kinds of really need iposted.

Their uh, molly Wa