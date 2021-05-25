Warmer & breezy today with increasing overnight cloud cover

The weather today should be a near repeat of Monday!

We'll start with sunny skies, bring in stronger afternoon winds, and stay warm to hot through the afternoon.

Clouds will build in tonight, and we could get thick enough clouds in the northern Pikes Peak Region for spotty drizzle up around the Palmer Divide.

Clouds overnight through early Wednesday could block the total lunar eclipse that will take place around 5:18 am Wednesday morning.

Pueblo seems to have a bit of clearing in the models, but we also could see cities like Woodland Park up high enough above the clouds.