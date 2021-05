'Friends' Cast Recalls Emotional Return To Iconic Set

It's the one we've all been waiting for!

It may have been 17 years in the making but "Friends: The Reunion" arrives on Thursday, May 27.

Appearing on "Good Morning America", Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc tease what their dedicated fans can expect.

Plus, they share their favourite "Friends" episodes.