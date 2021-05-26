Will and Kate spotted leaving a restaurant in St Andrews after returning to Scotland for a royal visit

Footage shows the moment the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted leaving a restaurant in St Andrews last night [25].William and Kate enjoyed a meal at Forgans on Market Street before leaving at about 10pm, by which time crowds of students from their alma mater had arrived.In an exclusive video clip, the royal couple can be seen ignoring the crowds as they get into a black 4x4 to leave.The royal pair were snapped by a student who was also enjoying an evening out at the restaurant that serves European cuisine.The University of St Andrews student said: "I was sitting with friends having a drink outside in the Forgans outdoor tent, and then heard from someone else there that they were eating inside. "We saw all the security guards and there was a big blacked out car so then, when the security guards started to move some waiting students out the way, we went over and were able to take some photos."They didn't really acknowledge us, but she looked at him as they walked out and we thought maybe she was asking if she could say hi to us."They came out very quietly, they just walked through, so everyone was just silent and no one really knew what to do, then someone just went 'woo!'"It was quite cool - they went here so we'd been to parties where we know he lived and know people who've stayed in their room, so seeing them feels like the proper St Andrews experience."The 38-year-old Prince was wearing a dark green pullover with jeans, whilst 39-year-old Kate looked casual in a pink woollen jumper with dark jeans and trainers.The diner also overheard that the Duke and Duchess ordered scallops, rib eye steak and beef bourguignon for their meal.William and Kate are currently in Scotland as part of a seven-day tour and met up on Monday to make some official visits as a couple.According to the student, they were speaking to St Andrews students today (26/05) about the impact of COVID at the university.William arrived on May 21 to carry out duties as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Footage shows the moment the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted leaving a restaurant in St Andrews last night [25].William and Kate enjoyed a meal at Forgans on Market Street before leaving at about 10pm, by which time crowds of students from their alma mater had arrived.In an exclusive video clip, the royal couple can be seen ignoring the crowds as they get into a black 4x4 to leave.The royal pair were snapped by a student who was also enjoying an evening out at the restaurant that serves European cuisine.The University of St Andrews student said: "I was sitting with friends having a drink outside in the Forgans outdoor tent, and then heard from someone else there that they were eating inside.

"We saw all the security guards and there was a big blacked out car so then, when the security guards started to move some waiting students out the way, we went over and were able to take some photos."They didn't really acknowledge us, but she looked at him as they walked out and we thought maybe she was asking if she could say hi to us."They came out very quietly, they just walked through, so everyone was just silent and no one really knew what to do, then someone just went 'woo!'"It was quite cool - they went here so we'd been to parties where we know he lived and know people who've stayed in their room, so seeing them feels like the proper St Andrews experience."The 38-year-old Prince was wearing a dark green pullover with jeans, whilst 39-year-old Kate looked casual in a pink woollen jumper with dark jeans and trainers.The diner also overheard that the Duke and Duchess ordered scallops, rib eye steak and beef bourguignon for their meal.William and Kate are currently in Scotland as part of a seven-day tour and met up on Monday to make some official visits as a couple.According to the student, they were speaking to St Andrews students today (26/05) about the impact of COVID at the university.William arrived on May 21 to carry out duties as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.