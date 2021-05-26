Cummings: Johnson oversaw 'chaos'

Discussing the reasons for his resignation, the prime minister's former aide Dominic Cummings says that he told Boris Johnson that there was "chaos" in Whitehall, to which he claims the prime minister responded "chaos isn't that bad; chaos means everyone has to look to me to see who's in charge".

He adds that Mr Johnson considered firing Health Secretary Matt Hancock in April.

Report by Taylorjo.

