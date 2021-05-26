WEB EXTRA: Shooting At San Jose, CA Light Rail Facility

Police say there are multiple fatalities and injuries after a shooting at a light rail facility in San Jose, CA on Wednesday (5/26).
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirms the shooter is among the dead.
Police say there are multiple fatalities and injuries after a shooting at a light rail facility in San Jose, CA on Wednesday (5/26).
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirms the shooter is among the dead.
Kiet Do talks to Doug Suh, a man who lived across the street from VTA shooting suspect Samuel Cassidy (5-26-2021)
An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people. The suspect was also..