Victim Of VTA Mass Shooting Was From San Joaquin County

Family and friends are grieving the loss of their loved ones tragically killed in the San Jose mass shooting at a VTA rail yard.

Some of the victims lived in San Joaquin County.

Paul Megia was a longtime VTA employee.

His dad said his son wasn’t supposed to be in the office that day.

It was a heart-wrenching outcome for the family, when they found out Paul was one of the several victims.