Robert Jenrick denies Cummings's allegations

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick defends the prime minister's handling of the pandemic, saying that he approached it with the "utmost seriousness and sensitivity" and that he has never heard him say that he would inject himself with Covid-19 on live TV, in response to allegations made by Dominic Cummings.

He adds that Matt Hancock has worked "phenomenally hard" and that the Department of Health tried to test "as many people as possible" as they were discharged from hospital before entering care homes.

Report by Taylorjo.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn