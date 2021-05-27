This little boy can't contain his excitement when meeting his baby brother!

Watch the adorable moment a toddler meets his baby brother for the very first time.

Two-year-old Watson can be seen anxiously and excitedly waiting by the front door of his home in Utah, USA, for the arrival of his newborn brother William.

From the moment dad Mike walks in with William in his arms, Watson falls in love - barely containing his joy.

He plants a kiss on his new brother's head and is even allowed to hold him under supervision.

The two siblings and proud parents Madi and Mike were filmed by Grandma Carol.Madi said: "They are getting along so well!!

The oldest wants to say hi to the baby constantly and see what he's doing."This video was filmed on the 23rd April 2021.