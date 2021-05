Community volunteers keep inner-city pretty - and safe

Residents and volunteers are teaming up to turn Lozells in Birmingham into arguably Britain's prettiest deprived inner-city area.

Backed by community group Aspire & Succeed and inspired by an existing project called 'Lozells in Bloom', the community is using unwanted industrial tyres to create beautiful flowerbeds which also serve as barriers to prevent dangerous parking and anti-social gatherings and loitering.