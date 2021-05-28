Emma Stone on Becoming an Iconic Disney Villain in Cruella

Emma Stone brings to life one of Disney's most notorious female villains in Cruella .

The movie tells the backstory of Estella de Vil before she became the antagonist in 101 Dalmatians .

The Oscar-winning actress's role offers a sympathetic look at the character through her transformation from good to evil.

Stone reflects on how difficult it was to portray both Estella and Cruella and the narcissistic moment she had the first time she was in full costume.

Catch the movie in theaters on May 28 th .