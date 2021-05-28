Russian Hackers Launch Major Cyberattack, Target US Aid Agency

According to Microsoft, hacker group Nobelium is behind an email phishing campaign with more than 150 targets worldwide.

Among the targets is the U.S. Agency for International Development.

These attacks appear to be a continuation of multiple efforts by Nobelium to target government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence gathering efforts, Tom Burt, Microsoft VP, via CNBC.

Nobelium is thought to be the group that orchestrated the devastating SolarWinds attack in 2020.

With this attack, hackers gained access to email campaign accounts of various organizations through the platform Constant Contact.

Through Constant Contact, Nobelium sent "phishing emails that looked authentic but included a link that, when clicked, inserted a malicious file.".

The malicious file, known as NativeZone, would then have the ability to steal data and infect other computers on the same network.

Constant Contact responded to news of the attack.

This is an isolated incident, and we have temporarily disabled the impacted accounts while we work in cooperation with our customer, who is working with law enforcement, Constant Contact, statement, via CNBC.

Cybersecurity experts refer to phishing attacks as "a numbers game" in which "it only takes one employee to click on the link to establish a backdoor for the hackers in a government organization.".

