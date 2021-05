Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner & Cast on 'The Kominsky Method' Final Season I THR Interview

Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Paul Reiser and Sarah Baker spoke to THR about the third and final season of their award-winning Netflix series 'The Kominsky Method.'

The cast shared what they'll miss most about the show, as well as how the presence of Alan Arkin's character Norman is still felt throughout the season despite his absence.