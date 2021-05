Kate receives her first Covid-19 vaccine dose

The Duchess of Cambridge has been given her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.A message from the 39-year-old on the Kensington Palace Twitter account said: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.

I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”It was accompanied by a picture of the masked duchess in a short-sleeved top receiving the injection.