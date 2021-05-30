Remains of 215 children found buried near school in Canada

Flags on all federal buildings are being lowered to half-staff following the horrific discovery of the remains of 215 children found buried near a residential school in Canada.
CNN’s Paula Newton reports.
Flags on all federal buildings are being lowered to half-staff following the horrific discovery of the remains of 215 children found buried near a residential school in Canada.
CNN’s Paula Newton reports.
The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest..