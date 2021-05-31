Anti-lockdown party is violently shut down by police in London

Anti-lockdown protestors clashed with police in London, UK, during the anti-lockdown freedom party with the 'Jam For Freedom' band present on Monday (May 31).

Police moved in to close down the party, and it resulted in violence, with one protester being thrown to the ground.

'Ex Coronation Street' actor, Sean Ward, wearing a white T-shirt, was seen shouting at police officers.

The protestor arrested was bundled into a police van after giving a final few words to the cameras.