Covid-19: WHO names virus strain first found in India as 'Delta' variant| Kappa | Oneindia News

The COVID-19 variant first found in India will now be referred to as the Delta variant, the World Health Organization announced on Monday.

The world health body had earlier said that viruses or variants should not be identified by the names of countries they were found in.

Together, lineages of the B.1.617 variant were officially recorded in 53 territories and unofficially in another seven.

