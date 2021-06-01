As Brood X Emerges, People Ponder Putting Cicada On The Menu

Brood X, also known as the Great Eastern Brood, are billions of cicadas expected to emerge across the eastern United States.

After 17 years below the soil, billions of the insect will take part in the largest emergence event since 2004.

As it turns out, Cicadas are a bountiful and easily foraged source of protein.

Pound for pound, cicadas provide almost the same amount of protein as red meat.

Many cultures around the world have eaten Cicadas for centuries.

Farming bugs for human and animal consumption has a much lower CO2 output than other forms of meat production.

Cicadafest at the Green Farmacy Garden, a medicinal plant sanctuary in Fulton, Maryland, offered people a chance to try cicada either fried, grilled, or chocolate-covered.