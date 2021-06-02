Endangered Species Movie Clip - We're going in circles!

Endangered Species Movie Clip - We're going in circles!

- Plot synopsis: Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s “Billions”) this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun.

Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya.

But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate.

Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.

Director MJ Bassett Writers MJ Bassett, Isabel Bassett Actors Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston, Chris Fisher, Jerry O'Connell Genre Action and Adventure, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 41 minutes