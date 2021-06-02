Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Approved In UK

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine , Approved In UK.

Janssen's single-dose coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the U.K. .

BBC News reports vaccine trials showed it to be 85% effective in stopping severe illness from COVID-19, and it has met expected safety standards.

The vaccine by Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, reportedly uses the same technology as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

.

Over 38 million people, or almost , three-quarters of the adult population, , have already received a first vaccine dose in the U.K. The Janssen single-dose jab is currently being tested as part of a U.K. study to determine whether a third dose could help protect against newly-emerging variants