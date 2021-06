Rep. Kinzinger to Trump: I'm sorry you're a loser, but you lost

Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) talks to CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the state of the Republican Party and the lies and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

CNN’s Dana Bash reports that a former Trump adviser says the former president is so focused on the lie that the election was stolen from him that he’s listening to “the bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel.”