Kashmir BJP's Rakesh Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Tral | Oneindia News
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rakesh Pandit was reportedly shot dead by three unidentified terrorists on June 2 outside a home in Tral, South Kashmir.

Police say the councillor was without his PSOs at the time.

