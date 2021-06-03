Kashmir BJP's Rakesh Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Tral | Oneindia News

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rakesh Pandit was reportedly shot dead by three unidentified terrorists on June 2 outside a home in Tral, South Kashmir.
Police say the councillor was without his PSOs at the time.
#RakeshPandit #Kashmir #Terror
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rakesh Pandit was reportedly shot dead by three unidentified terrorists on June 2 outside a home in Tral, South Kashmir.
Police say the councillor was without his PSOs at the time.
#RakeshPandit #Kashmir #Terror
Terrorists shot dead a BJP municipal committee chairperson from the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Tral area of south Kashmir’s..