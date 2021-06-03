Senate committees to release a report on security failures at Capitol riot

Two Senate committees plan to release a flurry of recommendations in a thorough 100-page-plus report about what went wrong on January 6, but they will stop short of examining former President Donald Trump’s role in the run-up to the attack on the US Capitol, which is likely to fuel the partisan debate about whether further investigation is needed.
Report: Capitol Police did not heed riot warnings
Reuters - Politics
A bipartisan U.S. Senate report said Capitol Police did not take seriously warnings of potential violence ahead of the deadly riot..