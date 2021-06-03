CBSE Class 12th Board exam results likely before August| Oneindia News

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's foundation illegally bought and distributed Covid medicines without permission.

Maharashtra, the state hit worst by Covid, has decided on a 5-level unlock strategy as the Covid numbers in the state slowly recede.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathy informed that The CBSE Class 12 board exam results are expected before August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today surprised a bunch of CBSE students and their parents by joining a session organised for them by the Union Education Ministry.

