Organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil arrested - reports

One of the organisers of an annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre has been arrested, media in Hong Kong said.Public broadcaster RTHK and others reported Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by police early on Friday.
Call For China To Account For Tiananmen Massacre
The Chinese government should acknowledge and take responsibility for the massacre of pro-democracy protesters in June 1989,..