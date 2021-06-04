Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Feels Like a Failure’ Regarding Kanye West Divorce

Kardashian broke down in tears on the latest 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' episode.

I feel like a f------ failure, that it’s like, a third f------ marriage, Kim Kardashian, on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Yeah I feel like a f------ loser.

But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy, Kim Kardashian, on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Kardashian, who was still with West at the time of filming, said she "honestly can't do this anymore.".

Why am I still in this like, place where I’m stuck for years?

Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know?

And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job …, Kim Kardashian, on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can’t do that.

He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, Kim Kardashian, on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Later in the episode, it was revealed that Kardashian and West had reached a "calm" place with each other.

Kardashian was also previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

