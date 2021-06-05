Young people descend on Harrow to join queue for Covid-19 vaccine

Young people keen for clubbing and travel are prepared to queue for hours to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre offering jabs to those aged 18 and over.Belmont Health Centre in Stanmore, Harrow, is open on Saturday to over-18s who are still waiting for their first vaccine and who live or work in Harrow.Pfizer jabs are being handed out all day at the walk-in clinic and people do not need to be registered with the practice to get their vaccine.National eligibility criteria in England states that only those aged 30 and over are currently being invited for their first jab, and it is understood health officials want to prioritise that cohort in Harrow rather than younger age groups.