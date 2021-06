Tokyo Olympics 2020 is to host Karate tournament: Tradition vs Commercialisation | Oneindia News

Karate will finally make its long-awaited debut at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The traditional martial art’s roots are on Okinawa, where the sports’ history is kept and protected by its masters.

We meet Japan's 'Queen of Kata', who shows us the competitive side of the sport.

