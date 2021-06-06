Pub landlord looks forward to welcoming back customers in Dublin

Publican Kevin Barden, proprietor of O'Donoghue's pub in Dublin, is interviewed as pubs in Ireland start to reopen.From Monday, bars and restaurants in Ireland will be allowed to serve outdoors as part of a phased reopening over the summer following Covid restrictions.Pubs have been severely affected in their day-to-day trading due to the pandemic, and will be hoping for people to come out and support them as related rules are relaxed.