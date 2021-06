Pune fire: At least 8 dead after blaze engulfs sanitizer factory | Oneindia News

At least eight persons have died in an incident of fire reported at a private company in pune; The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to stop spread of misinformation on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and attack on doctors.

