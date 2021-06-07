Heathrow boss calls for reopening of UK-US travel

The CEO of Heathrow, John Holland-Kaye, has joined with aviation leaders who have demanded that Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden ease restrictions on transatlantic travel when they meet this week.

Bosses from UK firms British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Heathrow Airport joined senior figures from the US in calling for travel to reopen between the countries.

They issued the plea at a joint virtual press conference held ahead of the meeting between Mr Johnson and Mr Biden in advance of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The US is currently on the UK’s amber list, which means arriving travellers must self-isolate for 10 days.