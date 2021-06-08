Fully Realized Humans Movie

Fully Realized Humans Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: FULLY REALIZED HUMANS is an honest and hilarious portrait of a married couple on the precipice of parenthood.

With less than a month until the birth of their first child, Jackie (an eight-months pregnant Jess Weixler) and Elliot (Joshua Leonard) embark on a madcap odyssey of self-discovery in an attempt to rid themselves of the inherited dysfunction of their own upbringings.

Release Date: 07/30/2021 Directed by: Joshua Leonard Starring: Ross Partridge, Janicza Bravo, Jennifer Lafleur, Beth Grant, Tom Bower, Michael Chieffo