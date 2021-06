Eustice: Huge sympathy for people whose holidays in disarray

Environment Secretary George Eustice has urged people not to travel to amber or red list countries after hundreds of holidays were thrown into disarray when Portugal was moved from the green list.

He said the government has yet to make a decision about the June 21 'Freedom Day', although it will have be made by June 14.

Report by Alibhaiz.

