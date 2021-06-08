Prince Harry and Meghan Ask For Donations in Lieu of Gifts After Birth of Baby Girl

Prince Harry and Meghan have asked fans for donations to their favorite charities in lieu of gifts.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Prince Harry and Meghan have asked fans for donations to their favorite charities in lieu of gifts.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked those who were wishing to send their baby daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana a gift to instead..
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joyfully announce the birth of their baby daughter on their Archewell website, explaing where did..